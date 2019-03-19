More on Seanergy Maritime Q4 results

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP -11.2% ) reports daily TCE for Q4 $15,312, down marginally by 0.4% Y/Y; average daily OPEX was $5,557, up 2%; sales increased 11% to $27M.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19% to $6.3M, with margin declining ~870bps to 23%

Reports wider adj. net loss of $2.8M as compared to net loss of $0.1M last year

In 2018, concluded debt refinancing of ~$48M with new loan facilities or sale and leasebacks exceeding $70M, hence the company reduced the average interest cost of the underlying loans by 2.25% and extended the respective maturities by an average of 4.5 years

