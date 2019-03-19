General Mills Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gis has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.