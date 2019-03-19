DSW announces strategy update and new name

DSW (DSW -13.2% ) outlines the company's three-year strategic priorities aimed at unlocking value ahead of today's analyst day event.

DSW aims to significant expandi gross margin by bringing the production of its private brands in-house through the Camuto Group and increasing the sales penetration of all produced brands across retail channels.

New products and expanded service offerings are also part of the plan.

Looking ahead, DSW expects low double-digit revenue growth this year and FY19 EPS to range between $1.80 to $1.90.

The company also says its corporate name is changing to Designer Brands Inc. The name change supports its vision for the future and reflects its expertise in building brands and delivering differentiated experiences. powered by one of North America's largest footwear enterprises.

Source: Press Release