Google announces game-platform offering Stadia (updated)

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has unveiled its new gaming effort: Stadia, a platform that promises unifying the experience of playing, watching and building games.

Speaking at the Game Developers Conference, CEO Sundar Pichai (who's "actually not a big gamer, but I do play FIFA 19 quite a bit") introduces "our next big effort, which is to build a game platform for everyone."

Google's Phil Harrison says "There's a universe of people who love playing games, and there's a universe of people who love watching games," but those are fragmented universes, he says. The suggestion is that YouTube will serve as the spectator platform a la Twitch.

The company now has the ability to take a sophisticated game like Assassin's Creed Odyssey (which was the subject of last fall's Project Stream test) and offer it via the cloud as quickly as five seconds, Harrison says.

Updated: Harrison says Stadia can be enjoyed across any screen at launch: desktops, laptops, TV, tablets and phones.

1:21 p.m.: A demo shows moving the same game of Assassin's Creed Odyssey from platform to platform with very low latency and no console required.

1:26 p.m.: Google's Majd Bakar notes that the Project Stream test successfully streamed at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. At Stadia launch, he says it will offer 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound, and notes future plans to offer 8K resolution at 120 frames per second -- all via the stream.

1:28 p.m.: The Stadia solution will offer 10.7 teraflops of GPU power, Bakar says -- vs. 6.0 for Xbox One X (NASDAQ:MSFT) and 4.2 for PlayStation 4 Pro (NYSE:SNE), more than the two consoles combined.

1:56 p.m.: Development hardware has gone out to more than 100 shops, Harrison says, and more than 1,000 creatives are working with it to build something for the platform already. But it also has an in-house effort: Stadia Games & Entertainment will serve as Google's first-party game studio for the project.

2 p.m.: Wrapping up, Harrison says Stadia is launching this year in the United States, Canada, the UK and most of Europe.