Tilray chief bullish on growth prospects

In an interview with CNBC, Tilray (TLRY -2.1%) CEO Brendan Kennedy reviewed Q4 results and added the following:
Company now has seven cannabis production facilities on line. Despite the 204% jump in Q4 sales, each new site takes about six months to ramp up.
Ended 2018 with ~$500M in cash that it will continue to invest and deploy, prioritizing the U.S. and Europe due the size of the respective markets. Expects high growth to continue.
Cannabis is a global growth opportunity. Manitoba Harvest brand is the major component of its U.S. retail strategy, mentioning Costco (COST +0.4%), Amazon's (AMZN +2.2%) Whole Foods and Albertsons as specific retailers aiming to add CBD products to their offerings.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox