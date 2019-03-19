Tilray chief bullish on growth prospects

In an interview with CNBC, Tilray (TLRY -2.1% ) CEO Brendan Kennedy reviewed Q4 results and added the following:

Company now has seven cannabis production facilities on line. Despite the 204% jump in Q4 sales, each new site takes about six months to ramp up.

Ended 2018 with ~$500M in cash that it will continue to invest and deploy, prioritizing the U.S. and Europe due the size of the respective markets. Expects high growth to continue.