Guess Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+21.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $831.15M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ges has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.