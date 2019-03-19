Micron Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-40.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.84B (-20.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.

