Wheaton Precious Metals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-73.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.32M (-20.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wpm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.