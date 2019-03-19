Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wsm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward.