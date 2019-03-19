Fluor, Technip complete construction on Sasol petrochem plant in Louisiana

Fluor (FLR +0.2% ) and TechnipFMC (FTI +0.6% ) say their joint venture has completed construction on a new petrochemical complex on the Louisiana Gulf Coast for South African energy and chemicals company Sasol (SSL +2.5% ).

The facility includes a 1.5M mt/year ethane cracker and six downstream units that will make chemicals for plastics and other consumer products.

The project achieved first steam in August 2018, utilities to support the early process units were fully operational by the end of November 2018, and the linear low-density polyethylene unit achieved beneficial operations in February 2019.