Worthington Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Worthington (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $927.27M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wor has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.