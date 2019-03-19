Glaxo PD-1 inhibitor shows positive effect in endometrial cancer

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, GARNET, evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.1% ) PD-1 inhibitor dostarlimab (Tesaro's TSR-042) in patients with advanced solid tumors showed a treatment effect in patients with recurrent/advanced endometrial cancer who progressed after platinum-based chemo. The results were presented at the SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in Honolulu.

At data cutoff, the overall response rate was 30% (n=37/125). In patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancer, the response rate was 49% (n=20/41) and 20% (n=16/79) in patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) cancer. Median duration of response has not been reached.

On the safety front, 70% (n=88/125) of patients experienced at least one treatment-related adverse event. The most common were fatigue (14.4%); diarrhea (12.8%) and nausea (12.0%).

The company expects to file a marketing application in endometrial cancer by year-end.