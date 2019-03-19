MGM Resorts in gaming partnership with MLS

MGM Resorts (MGM +1.9% ) announces a multi-year strategic partnership with Major Soccer League that establishes it as the league's first official gaming partner.

The company also says that Roar Digital, the company's joint venture with GVC, will be the exclusive official sports betting partner of MLS.

The agreement grants MGM Resorts and Roar activation opportunities at major MLS events, including the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS Cup championship game. MGM Resorts and Roar will amplify the relationship by promoting a range of the companies' offerings, including Roar's playMGM mobile sports betting app, across league media platforms.

Source: Press Release