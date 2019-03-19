Citigroup fined $25M by bank regulator for violating fair lending rules

Citigroup (C) is slapped with a $25M fine by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for violating the Fair Housing Act by denying some borrowers preferential rates on the basis of their race, color or other factors.

Citi implemented a program in 2012 that provided reduced pricing for mortgage borrowers that kept certain levels of assets with the bank; it later identified some errors with the program that resulted in some mortgage customers failing to receive the benefit for which they were eligible, the OCC says.