IQiyi looks to crack blockbuster short-video app market

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) is aiming at rival TikTok with plans to enter the short-video app market, an area crowded with viral hits.

That might involve fine-tuning an existing app or creating a new one, founder/CEO Gong Yu tells Bloomberg.

“We’ve made some attempts and have some standalone short video apps, but we haven’t seen one generate huge traffic. We still need trials, and to get more users,” he says. “I hope before the end of 2020 that we can get an app with more than 10M daily active users.”

Rivals like Douyin (as TikTok is known in China) and Kuaishou have built up far bigger user bases so far, with 426.2M and 285M MAUs respectively.

Bigger tech rivals have a hand in the proxy war for short-video sharing: IQiyi is a spin-off from Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and competitors are backed by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).