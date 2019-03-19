BAML analysts warn of price-crushing 'Steelmageddon' steel glut

U.S. steel capacity is set to increase by 20% around 2022, pushing down prices for steel commodities, BofA Merrill Lynch warns as it dubs the upcoming several years of turmoil as "Steelmageddon."

The price crushing steel glut will sweep through the industry over the next few years as new project startups create an oversupply of steel commodities, the firm says, after which the U.S. industry will emerge with a smaller footprint as new electric arc furnaces replace older blast furnaces.

BAML believes Nucor (NUE +0.3% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +1.8% ) could emerge with improved market share and healthier profit margins but warns Steelmaggedon should deter most long-term investors from buying into the space.

ETF: SLX