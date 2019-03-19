Inmarsat jumps 20%-plus on confirming nonbinding private-equity offer

Inmarsat is jumping (OTCPK:IMASY +25.8% , OTCPK:IMASF +19.7% ) after the company confirms it's received a nonbinding proposal for a takeout offer.

The company says it received the proposal for a possible cash offer of $7.21 per share for all of its share capital, from Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. That group said Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board was also part of its consortium.

By rule that consortium is required to say go/no-go on the potential offer by April 16.

OTCPK:IMASY closed yesterday at $5.59/share.