Iterum Therapeutics up 27% on expanded QIDP status for sulopenem

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM +26.8% ) is up on almost a 9x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 85K shares, on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status for oral and intravenous formulations of sulopenem for four new indications: community-acquired pneumonia, acute bacterial prostatitis, gonococcal urethritis and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Previously, the agency designated QIDP status for the antibiotic for uncomplicated urinary tract infection, complicated urinary tract infection and complicated intra-abdominal infection. Phase 3 trials are in process for the three indications.

QIDP provides for accelerated review of the marketing application and an additional five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.