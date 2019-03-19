Brazil seen likely to pay Petrobras $10B in transfer-of-rights dispute

Brazil's government is close to an agreement to pay ~$10B to Petrobras (PBR +1.8% ) to settle the transfer-of-rights dispute, although the parties have not yet reached final terms, Valor Economico reports.

The probable payment is a reduction from a previous proposal of $14B, according to the report.

Separately, Brazilian independent oil company PetroReconcavo has entered direct talks with PBR to buy a cluster of 34 oilfields in northeast Brazil, Reuters reports.

While much attention is geared toward selling big-ticket items such as its TAG pipeline unit, expected to fetch several billion dollars, PBR also is moving to divest dozens of shallow-water and onshore oil and gas fields.