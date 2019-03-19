Facebook apologizes for blocking WH aide; settles discrimination suits

Facebook (FB +0.8% ) says it's apologized to Trump administration social media director Dan Scavino for a temporary block caused by mistaking him for a bot, CNN says.

Scavino posted "People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me?" along with a screenshot showing a window that said "You're temporarily blocked form making public comments on Facebook ... some of your comments have been reported as spam."

That led President Trump to tweet "I will be looking into this!"

Also today, the company settled several lawsuits that said its advertising platform provided for discrimination in housing, employment and credit.

That move settled litigation filed by the National Fair Housing Alliance, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Communication Workers of America and other parties.