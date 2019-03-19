Air Liquide completes the acquisition of Tech Air

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF +0.8% ) announced that Airgas has completed the acquisition of TA Corporate Holdings, Inc. (“Tech Air”), a large independent distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies serving various geographies in the United States.

Tech Air comprises of ~550 employees and has annual revenues of ~$190M.

Airgas acquired Tech Air from CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, and Tech Air management.

This transaction enables Airgas to further strengthen its network in the United States with a complementary footprint to better serve customers while generating significant efficiencies.

Deal terms were not disclosed.