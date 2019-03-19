Union Pacific -3% as Loop Capital downgrades on recent weather events

Union Pacific (UNP -3.3% ) slumps after Loop Capital downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $182 price target, trimmed from $193, citing serious concerns about the negative impact of recent weather events on the company's railroad network, including on cost efficiency and growth.

"Union Pacific wins the award for the world's unluckiest railroad in our view," Loop's Rick Paterson writes. "We thought last May's Oregon tunnel collapse was a cruel blow, but it was nothing compared to the one-two punch of the polar vortex and the Nebraska flooding that currently has the network reeling."

While the weather events have not hurt the stock, as investors view the effects as short-term in nature, Paterson thinks what has happened is "going to pose a challenge to cost efficiency, service and growth" in at least during H1.