FDA warns J&J and Sientra over lack of valid post-market studies

The FDA has issued warning letters to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7% ) unit Mentor Worldwide LLC and Sientra (SIEN -4.6% ) over their apparent lack of enthusiasm to conduct valid post-approval studies to assess the long-term safety and risks of their silicon gel-filled breast implants, a requirement of their respective approvals.

The agency cited Mentor for failing to enroll an adequate number of patients in its study, poor follow-up rates and significant data inconsistencies.

It cited Sientra for poor follow-up rates in its study.

A warning letter means that the recipient must take prompt action to address the deficiencies or face more serious regulatory action, including the possible removal of the product(s) from the market.