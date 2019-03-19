Transportation chief wants audit of FAA's Boeing 737 MAX certification

U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao says she has asked the department’s inspector general to audit the FAA’s certification of the Boeing (BA +0.4% ) 737 MAX after two fatal crashes involving the jet since October.

Chao sent a memo today to Calvin Scovel, inspector general for DoT, formalizing the request.

The audit will "help inform the Department's decision making and the public's understanding, and to assist the FAA in ensuring that its safety procedures are implemented effectively," the request says.

Separately, WSJ reports the White House will name former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson as permanent head of the FAA; the agency has been run by acting chief Daniel Elwell since January 2018.