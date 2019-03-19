FedEx -4% on weaker global trade trends

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is down 4.0% after falling short with its FQ3 report.

The company says revenue dropped for the international express business during the quarter due to slowing macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends.

Adjusted operating margin was 5.8% of sales, level with last year's mark.

Looking ahead, FedEx expects FY19 of $15.10 to 15.90 vs. $15.50 to $16.10 prior outlook and $15.91 consensus. Capital spending of $5.6B is anticipated for the fiscal year.

Previously: FedEx misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (March 19)