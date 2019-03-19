PeerStream cuts 2018 losses with ProximaX agreement

PeerStream (OTCQB:PEER) cut net losses to $3.8M for 2018 after adding a new source of revenue.

For the full year, revenues rose 6.1% as a new stream from a technology services agreement with ProximaX offset declines in the subscription and advertising business.

Net loss improved to $3.8M from a loss of $5.9M for 2017; the 2018 loss was mainly due to a $2.5M impairment on digital tokens.

EBITDA was $2.2M for 2018, up $4.2M Y/Y.

Full-year revenue breakout: Subscriptions, $20M (down 12.4%); Advertising, $1.32M (down 32.1%); Technology service, $4.99M (new).

Liquidity was $6.6M at year-end.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

