Stock rally stalls as trade worries return

Stocks closed with minimal changes as optimism over the Fed's expected reiteration of its dovish policy stance was offset by conflicting reports over progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Stocks gave back strong early gains following reports that U.S. officials are worried China may be pushing back against U.S. demands in the trade talks before regaining some of their footing on reports that the talks were in the final stages, with an end of April target date for a deal.

"We've had a tremendous run in the S&P 500 since Dec. 26," says Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "We're only a few percentage points away from an all-time high. I'm not saying we won't see an all-time high this year, but to have it happen this quickly is a bit surprising."

The S&P 500 utilities (-1.2%), financials (-0.8%) and industrial (-0.4%) sectors underperformed the broader market, while health care (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.5%) and information technology (+0.2%) were the only groups to finish with gains.

U.S. Treasury prices closed on a lower note, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up a basis point each to 2.46% and 2.61%, respectively.

April WTI crude oil slipped 0.1% to settle at $59.03/bbl.