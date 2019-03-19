AAR slips ~5% after hours post Q3 earnings

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is down 4.6% post market, as the company reports Q3 sales miss, however revenues increased 16% Y/Y to $530M

Sales by segments: Aviation Services $497M (+16% Y/Y) and Expeditionary Services $32M (+18).

Commercial customer sales contribute 67% to total sales, and government and defense customer contribution was 33%.

Gross margins decreased to 16.1% from 17.0% due to continued weakness in certain airframe maintenance facilities as a result of labor shortages in these markets

The Company agreed to divest certain contracts and assets of our contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO business); recognized non-cash, impairment charge in discontinued operations of $58.5M.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $58M

The company updates 2019 guidance and sees adj .EPS of $2.50-2.57, vs. consensus of $2.64 with sales of $2.01B-2.03B as compared to consensus of $2.06B

