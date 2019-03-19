Tencent Music -1.5% after in-line Q4

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has turned lower postmarket, down 1.5% , after turning in in-line results in its Q4 earnings.

In user metrics, paying users seemed to show the growth that mostly bullish analysts were looking for. Overall, mobile monthly active users rose 6.8% for online music (to 644M) and 9.1% for social entertainment (to 228M).

Paying users, though, rose 39.2% in online music (to 27M) and 22.9% in social entertainment (to 10.2M).

That mean ARPPU was 8.6 yuan in online music, down 1.1%, and 126.7 yuan for social entertainment, up 24.3%.

Revenues rose 50.5% to 5.4B yuan (about $785M).

Meanwhile, attributable net loss hit 876M yuan, mainly due to a 1.52B-yuan charge tied to equity issuance to Warner Music and Sony Music. Excluding that, non-IFRS net profit rose to 916M yuan ($133M).

Net cash from operations was 1.93B yuan (about $281M), vs. net used cash of 253M yuan the year prior.

Cash and equivalents came to 17.36B yuan ($2.52B), up sharply from the prior-year 5.17B yuan, mainly due to cash from operations and its issuance of shares including the IPO.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Previously: Tencent Music Entertainment EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Mar. 19 2019)

