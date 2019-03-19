Cobalt Blockchain completes private placement and shares for debt settlement

Cobalt Blockchain (OTCPK:COBCF -5% ) has closed its previously announced private placement offering through the issuance of ~4.53M units at a price of $0.15/Unit for a gross proceeds of $0.68M.

The Company has also received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to convert outstanding debt totalling $0.46M in exchange for 3.08M common shares at a price of $0.15/share.

No Warrants were issued in connection with the debt settlement for Insiders while a non-related party received 133,333 Warrants exercisable at $0.20/share for 5 years, expiring March 7, 2024.