Viacom warns of DirecTV blackout as contract nears end

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) is warning viewers about the likely next pay-TV blackout, saying its channels could disappear from DirecTV (NYSE:T) as soon as this weekend.

The two companies' carriage agreement expires at midnight Friday, and Viacom says it's made a series of offers "good for consumers and good for AT&T" but gotten to no deal yet.

And it's alluding to the new AT&T/Time Warner combination as a factor: “Unfortunately, AT&T is abusing its new market position by favoring its own content -- which significantly underperforms Viacom’s -– to stifle competition.”