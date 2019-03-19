U.S. crude supply fell 2.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.13M barrels of oil for the week ending March 15, vs. a draw of 2.6M barrels in the previous week; the crude draw would be second in a row if confirmed tomorrow by EIA data.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.79M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 1.61M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 317K barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $58.93/bbl in electronic trading, slightly below today's $59.03 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI