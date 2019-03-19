BP considers solar energy to power operations in U.S. - Bloomberg

BP is in talks with a solar developer it partially owns, Lightsource BP, to buy power in the U.S., and a contract may be signed within six months, Lightsource BP Chief Commercial Officer Katherine Ryzhaya tells Bloomberg.

“It’s a no brainer for them to play in solar,” Ryzhaya says. “They’re doing it for financial reasons.”

Buying solar power could help BP achieve its goal of growing without increasing its carbon footprint after earlier agreeing to push toward aligning investments with the Paris climate accord after coming under pressure from shareholders.