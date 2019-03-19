Disney, Fox set merger consideration value for Fox stock

Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) have announced that per-share value of their merger consideration is calculated at $51.572626.

When the deal becomes effective -- two minutes after midnight tonight -- each share of Twenty-First Century Fox (which traded today under the symbols TFCF and TFCFA, as new Fox took over FOX and FOXA) will be exchanged for $51.572626 in cash, or 0.4517 shares of TWDC Holdco, the holding company that will own both Disney and 21CF.

The New Disney stock consideration was determined by dividing per-share value by $114.1801, the volume-weighted average trading price of Disney stock on NYSE over 15 trading days leading up to March 15.