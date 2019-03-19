Jury finds Bayer’s Roundup weedkiller caused cancer; liability phase up next

A U.S. jury finds exposure to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Roundup weedkiller caused a man's cancer, allowing the trial to proceed into a second phase on liability and damages.

The jury in U.S. District Court in San Francisco will begin hearing evidence to separately weigh whether Bayer’s Monsanto unit should be held liable, a decision that could bring substantial financial damages against the company.

The case was only the second of ~11,200 Roundup lawsuits to go to trial in the U.S.; another California man was awarded $289M last August after a state court jury found Roundup caused his cancer, although the award later was reduced to $78M and is on appeal.