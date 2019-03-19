Veteran Raymond James CFO to retire after 32 years in post
Mar. 19, 2019 6:07 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)RJFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) notes in an SEC filing that Jeff Julien is retiring from the post of chief financial officer on Dec. 31.
- He's served in that role for 32 years, and will become executive VP of finance and as a senior adviser to ensure a smooth transition.
- The company's named 35-year-old Paul Shoukry as its new CFO, effective next Jan. 1. He's been treasurer since February 2018 and a senior VP of finance and investor relations since January 2017.