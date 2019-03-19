WSJ: Three to co-lead Warner Bros. for now

Three executives will take on oversight of Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) after the departure of Kevin Tsujihara.

That will be movie chief Toby Emmerich, TV head Peter Roth and CFO Kimberly Williams as co-heads of the studio, reporting to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, the WSJ reports.

That's a temporary move while Stankey sorts out a new structure, according to the report.

Tsujihara exited the company yesterday amid an ongoing probe into accusations of sexual impropriety based on an apparent relationship with actor Charlotte Kirk.