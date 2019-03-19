Flaring incidents at Chevron's Richmond refinery highest in a decade

The number of flaring incidents in 2018 at Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Richmond, Calif., refinery was at its highest level in 12 years, according to data released by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Richmond had nine flaring events last year, more than any other refinery in the Bay Area and the area's highest number of such incidents since 2006.

The jump, which started eight months ago, is connected to the start-up of a new hydrogen plant that recently began operating at the facility, and it likely will take several more months for CVX to make fixes to reduce future flaring operations.

Five malfunctions have occurred at Richmond already in 2019, the most recent on Sunday afternoon in an incident that sent black smoke into the air and lasted two-and-a-half hours.