Videogame sales return to growth with 4% February gain

A solid month in software and accessories lifted videogame sales to 4% year-over-year growth in February, a rebound after January's sales dipped with broad spending declines.

Overall sales came to $1.05B, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales fell 12%, to $277M. But software sales jumped 15%, to $457M, and accessories/game cards rose 6% to $313M.

Considering January's drop, year-to-date spending is up 3% Y/Y to just under $2B.

The best-selling hardware platform was the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY), which marked the company's best February in hardware dollar sales since 2011. Gamepad spending was the driver of sales in accessories/game cards, and Nintendo gamepad sales were up 80% (and are now up 90% YTD).

In software, Anthem (NASDAQ:EA) marked its launch by topping the dollar sales charts with the second-best launch month for a BioWare title (behind 2012's Mass Effect 3), analyst Mat Piscatella notes. It was followed up by Jump Force (OTC:NCBDY), Kingdom Hearts III (OTCPK:SQNNY), and Far Cry New Dawn (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Rounding out the software top 10 in dollar sales: No. 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 6, Resident Evil 2 2019 (OTCPK:CCOEY); No. 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Metro: Exodus (Deep Silver); No. 9, NBA 2K19 (TTWO); No. 10, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Related tickers with after-hours moves: OTCPK:NTDOY, SNE +1.6% , MSFT -0.4% , EA -0.1% , ATVI +0.3% , TTWO, OTCPK:UBSFY, OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY. Retail stock: GME -0.2% .

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO