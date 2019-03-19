Pfizer, Merck KGaA discontinue ovarian cancer drug trial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) say they are discontinuing their phase 3 JAVELIN Ovarian PARP 100 trial in previously untreated advanced ovarian cancer.

The companies say the degree of benefit observed with avelumab in frontline ovarian cancer in the study does not support continuation of the the trial, as well as the approval of AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) dominant PARP Lynparza in frontline cases; the decision to discontinue the JAVELIN Ovarian PARP 100 trial was not made for safety reasons.

Researchers had hoped to make a case that the immuno-oncology drug plus chemo, followed by a maintenance round of Bavencio plus talazoparib, would prove helpful to frontline patients.