May said to request short delay to Brexit

Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit today in a letter to the European Union, according to the BBC and Sky News.

Risks? A short extension could just postpone a chaotic cliff-edge departure by three months, prolonging the uncertainty and increasing the potential costs for business.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has also said any delay has to serve a purpose and France said it won’t approve a delay without plans to get a deal through the U.K. Parliament.

FTSE 100 -0.3% ; Sterling -0.3% to $1.3231.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP