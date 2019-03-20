NextEra Energy: Barclays upgrades to Overweight

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont upgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Overweight.

Price target of $207 implies 10% upside ."We continue to value NEE at a 15% premium to the group average P/E. With the roll forward to 2021, the valuation upside combined with what we believe to be a low level of risk associated with the PCG PPA exposure provides an attractive entry point relative to the overall group.

"Above average earnings growth, additional accretion from the Gulf Power acquisition combined with the significant potential associated with the backlog of projects at NEE and the structural trends towards renewable generation anchor our updated rating."