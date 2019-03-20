Under Armour: new design chief won't stop the slide - Canaccord Genuity

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) announced Monday it had hired Kasey Jarvis as its new chief design officer, replacing Dave Dombrow.

The move is a clear acknowledgement that UA’s creative output had sagged. "In that regard, we applaud UA for taking steps, however late they are, toward a potentially different outcome,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon wrote in a note to clients. Still, he questions whether the move will be a catalyst to change UA's direction, or whether it will continue to lose market share. "We think the latter."

"We find it interesting that UAA, a $5B revenue company is only able to take design talent from a company that did less than $200 million in sales last year and elevate to chief design officer." Jarvis comes from Black Diamond Equipment, which manufactures hiking and climbing gear. "Why couldn't UA find someone from Nike, Adidas or Lululemon?"