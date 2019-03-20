Latest in the 737 MAX crisis

There's a lot of news surrounding Boeing (NYSE:BA) this morning.

The planemaker has reshuffled its top engineers amid its 737 MAX crisis, while the U.S. Transportation Department demanded an audit of plane's certification from the FAA.

Meanwhile, the cockpit voice recorder of the doomed Lion Air 737 MAX flight in October revealed pilots' frantic search for fix to overpower the MCAS system, although a different crew the evening before encountered the same problem but solved it after running through three checklists.