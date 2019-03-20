Canada unveils new spending in latest budget

Attempting to soften the blow from a damaging political crisis, Canada's government has presented a pre-election budget that offers over $10B in new, short-term spending, spread across a range of constituencies.

It also plans to increase federal bond issuance by almost 20% next fiscal year to C$119B ($89.1B).

After leading the G7 in 2017 with growth of 3%, Canada’s economic expansion slowed to 1.8% in 2018 and is expected to remain below 2% over the next two years.

