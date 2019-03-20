Southwest Airlines: Goldman sees downside risk

"We see increased risk to our outlook due to elevated maintenance cancellations and the grounding of the MAX 8, in addition to the already higher-than-average level of execution risk tied to the company's delayed Hawaii launch as a result of the partial government shutdown. Until we become more comfortable that the company will be able to ring-fence these three issues, we believe the market will assign a lower multiple to Southwest (NYSE:LUV) shares," analyst Catherine O'Brien writes.

Drops price target to $49 from $54, implying 3.4% downside. Goldman rates LUV Sell.