Futures inch up ahead of Fed decision

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is ticking lower, down 2 bps to 2.59%, as investors await a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady and lower its "dot plot," boosting U.S. stock index futures overnight by 0.2% .

Jerome Powell has also signaled an announcement on when the Fed will end the runoff of its $4T portfolio later this year, as well as disclosing the right combination of Treasurys to hold.

Oil is down 0.3% at $59.11/bbl and gold is 0.4% lower at $1302/ounce.

