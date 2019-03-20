U.S., Brazil strike trade agreements on agriculture

As the leaders of the two largest economies in the Western Hemisphere, President Trump and Jair Bolsonaro discussed yesterday how to increase trade and reduce barriers.

They struck initial agreements on agriculture, with better access for American wheat and pork exports to Brazil and the possibility of restarting sales of Brazilian fresh beef to the U.S.

Other topics explored were the admission of Brazil to NATO and U.S. rocket launches from Brazil's Atlantic coast.

