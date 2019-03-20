Insurance Acquisition prices 13.1M units at $10

Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:ILSUU) prices IPO of 13.1M units at $10/unit for gross proceeds of $131M.

The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "ILSUU" and will begin trading on March 20, 2019.

Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50/share.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols ''INSU'' and ''INSUW,'' respectively.

Closing date is March 22.

Source: Press Release