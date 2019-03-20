EU slams Google with €1.5B fine over Adsense

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to hand Google (GOOG, GOOGL) a third fine today over anti-competitive practices related to its AdSense advertising service.

Google was already fined €6.7B in two previous EU antitrust cases: One for unfairly pushing its apps on smartphone users and one for using its search engine to steer consumers to its own shopping platform.

We'll keep you posted. Vestager's news conference on the antitrust case began at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Update: The EU has hit Google with a €1.49B for stifling competition in the online advertisement sector.